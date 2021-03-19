Hiroshima Atomic Bomb Dome Finally Free of Scaffolding After Preservation Work - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Atomic Bomb Dome, the only major building that survived the August 1945 US nuclear bombing of Hiroshima, got rid of scaffolding on Friday following six months of preservation work, national media reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the efforts brought the roof and spiral staircase of the landmark building back to the color featured on photos taken by Americans after the first atomic bombing in human history.

The work also involved repairing cracks in brick joints and the concrete supporting window frames.

In 1945, the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, on August 6 and August 9, respectively. The atomic bomb code-named "Little Boy" killed about 140,000 residents of Hiroshima city, while another, called "Fat Man" claimed the lives of some 70,000 people in Nagasaki. The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are the only attacks with nuclear weapons in the history of warfare.