Hiroshima 'Strong Contender' to Host 2023 G7 Summit - Kishida

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Hiroshima is a strong contender to host next year's G7 summit of advanced economies.

"I think it's a strong contender," he told the Nikkei newspaper in an interview.

Japan will take over G7 presidency in 2023.

Kishida told the paper his government is still considering potential sites.

"While we need to make a levelheaded decision based on objective factors, we also will think about the summit venue from the point of view of what kind of message we want to send out to the world," he said.

The ruling LDP party has pressed Kishida to pick Hiroshima, which was devastated by US nuclear bombs in 1945, to promote a global regime of nuclear non-proliferation.