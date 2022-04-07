Hiroshima to host para sailing worlds

Japan will host the 2022 Hansa Class Asia Pacific Championships and Para World Sailing Championships on October 20-23 at Hiroshima Kannon Marina

The move marks a major milestone in Asia - it's the first time ever these championships for able-bodied and para sailors will be held simultaneously.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sent a welcome message to these combined events, saying, "We are pleased to announce that the Hansa Class Asia Pacific Championship and Para World Sailing championship Hansa Class 2022 will be held simultaneously this October in Hiroshima.

"I am hoping this competition will lead to a society where diversity is respected."David Graham, CEO of World Sailing, sees this as a cornerstone for the growth of para sailing in the year that the global sailing governing body bids for the reinstatement of para sailing in the Paralympic Games.