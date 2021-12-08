UrduPoint.com

Hissein Brahim Taha And Ahmed Aboul Gheit Meet At Arab League Headquarters In Cairo

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:44 PM

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on Tuesday 7 December 2021 at the Arab League Headquarter in Cairo, met the Secretary General of the League of Arab States (LAS) HE Mr Ahmed Aboul Gheit

The friendly meeting discussed OIC-LAS bilateral relations and ways to enhance it, as well as aspects of cooperation on subjects of common interest.

The OIC Secretary General underlined the importance of working with the Arab League and strengthening institutional collaboration between the two organizations, in view of the Arab League’s importance for the OIC where Arab states constitute one-third of its membership.

The Arab League Secretary General congratulated the OIC Secretary General on his assumption of office and expressed his keenness and interest to deepen cooperation with the OIC in various fields through mutual consultation.

The meeting was attended, alongside the Secretary General, by the Director General of the OIC Secretary General’s cabinet, Dr Mahamat Adoum Koulbou, and cabinet advisers namely, Dr Abdallah Altayer and Dr Abdallah Bakhit Saleh.

