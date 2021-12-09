Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Discuss Issues of Common Interest

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on Wednesday 8 December 2021 at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo, met with the Minster for Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, HE Mr Sameh Shoukry

Cairo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th December, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on Wednesday 8 December 2021 at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo, met with the Minster for Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, HE Mr Sameh Shoukry. Both sides discussed OIC-Egypt bilateral relations and subjects of common interest as well as the OIC’s programs and projects.

The Secretary General praised the important role played by the Arab Republic of Egypt, continuously supporting the Organization since its founding and contributing to enhance joint Islamic action among OIC member states.

Mr Taha’s meeting with the foreign minister also touched on several issues, including Afghanistan, Somalia and Libya.

For his part, Mr Shoukry congratulated the Secretary General on his assumption of office at the OIC General Secretariat and commended the OIC’s efforts towards enhancing Islamic solidarity, assuring the Secretary General of Egypt’s support.