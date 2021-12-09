UrduPoint.com

Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Discuss Issues Of Common Interest

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:51 PM

Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Discuss Issues of Common Interest

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on Wednesday 8 December 2021 at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo, met with the Minster for Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, HE Mr Sameh Shoukry

Cairo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th December, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on Wednesday 8 December 2021 at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo, met with the Minster for Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, HE Mr Sameh Shoukry. Both sides discussed OIC-Egypt bilateral relations and subjects of common interest as well as the OIC’s programs and projects.

The Secretary General praised the important role played by the Arab Republic of Egypt, continuously supporting the Organization since its founding and contributing to enhance joint Islamic action among OIC member states.

Mr Taha’s meeting with the foreign minister also touched on several issues, including Afghanistan, Somalia and Libya.

For his part, Mr Shoukry congratulated the Secretary General on his assumption of office at the OIC General Secretariat and commended the OIC’s efforts towards enhancing Islamic solidarity, assuring the Secretary General of Egypt’s support.

Related Topics

Somalia Afghanistan Egypt Cairo Libya December Arab OIC

Recent Stories

32,981 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

32,981 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

24 minutes ago
 Senegalese Minister briefed on Dubai’s latest ac ..

Senegalese Minister briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in clean and renewa ..

39 minutes ago
 UN urges full reopening of South Asia schools amid ..

UN urges full reopening of South Asia schools amid learning loss

21 minutes ago
 Five-day anti polio vaccination drive from Friday

Five-day anti polio vaccination drive from Friday

21 minutes ago
 Japan's economy watcher sentiment in November impr ..

Japan's economy watcher sentiment in November improves to 8-year high

21 minutes ago
 Farrukh extends best wishes to Windies for Pakista ..

Farrukh extends best wishes to Windies for Pakistan tour

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.