Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Discuss Preparations for the OIC CFM on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on Friday 17 December 2021 at the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, met with the Minster for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.E. Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th December, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on Friday 17 December 2021 at the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, met with the Minster for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.E. Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Both sides discussed the final preparations and arrangements for the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan to be held in Islamabad on 19 December 2021.

The Secretary General expressed his deep appreciation to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its generosity in hosting the Conference.

He also praised the important role played by Pakistan as a founding member of the OIC, continuously supporting the Organization and contributing to enhance joint Islamic action among OIC member states.

Mr Taha’s meeting with the foreign minister also touched on several issues of common interest.

For his part, Mr Qureshi congratulated the Secretary General on his assumption of office at the OIC General Secretariat and commended the OIC’s efforts towards enhancing Islamic solidarity, assuring the Secretary General of Pakistan’s support. He also thanked the OIC General Secretariat under the leadership of the Secretary General for the excellent preparations and arrangements for the CFM on Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Secretary General’s Cabinet Dr. Mahamat Adoum Koulbou and the Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Cultural and Social Affairs, Amb. Tarig Ali Bakheet.