UrduPoint.com

Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Discuss Preparations For The OIC CFM On The Humanitarian Situation In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:14 PM

Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Discuss Preparations for the OIC CFM on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on Friday 17 December 2021 at the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, met with the Minster for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.E. Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th December, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on Friday 17 December 2021 at the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, met with the Minster for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.E. Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Both sides discussed the final preparations and arrangements for the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan to be held in Islamabad on 19 December 2021.

The Secretary General expressed his deep appreciation to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its generosity in hosting the Conference.

He also praised the important role played by Pakistan as a founding member of the OIC, continuously supporting the Organization and contributing to enhance joint Islamic action among OIC member states.

Mr Taha’s meeting with the foreign minister also touched on several issues of common interest.

For his part, Mr Qureshi congratulated the Secretary General on his assumption of office at the OIC General Secretariat and commended the OIC’s efforts towards enhancing Islamic solidarity, assuring the Secretary General of Pakistan’s support. He also thanked the OIC General Secretariat under the leadership of the Secretary General for the excellent preparations and arrangements for the CFM on Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Secretary General’s Cabinet Dr. Mahamat Adoum Koulbou and the Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Cultural and Social Affairs, Amb. Tarig Ali Bakheet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad December Government Cabinet OIC

Recent Stories

HBL collaborates on Agritech with BaKhabar Kissan

HBL collaborates on Agritech with BaKhabar Kissan

1 minute ago
 Irthi integrates technology, crafts in weaving gam ..

Irthi integrates technology, crafts in weaving game at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Japan to Shorten COVID-19 Booster Shot Interval to ..

Japan to Shorten COVID-19 Booster Shot Interval to 7 Months for Seniors - Prime ..

6 minutes ago
 South Africa to Provide 2Mln Vaccine Shots for Low ..

South Africa to Provide 2Mln Vaccine Shots for Low Income African Countries - Pr ..

6 minutes ago
 Supplies via Nord Stream 2 Can Begin After Certifi ..

Supplies via Nord Stream 2 Can Begin After Certification Completed- German Energ ..

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Sees No Change in US, NATO Stance After For ..

Moscow Sees No Change in US, NATO Stance After Forwarding Security Proposals

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.