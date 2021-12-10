Hissein Brahim Taha: OIC Determined to Assist Polio-Infected Member States

Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, called on the Islamic Advisory Group for Polio Eradication (IAG) to focus attention on assisting Afghanistan and supporting its recovery and rehabilitation in order for it to play its natural role in the international community

Cairo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th December, 2021) Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, called on the Islamic Advisory Group for Polio Eradication (IAG) to focus attention on assisting Afghanistan and supporting its recovery and rehabilitation in order for it to play its natural role in the international community. He said this in his remarks at the eighth meeting of the Islamic Advisory Group for Polio Eradication (IAG) hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt on Wednesday 8 December 2021, under the chairmanship of His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb.

The Secretary General also expressed support for the Government of Pakistan in its all-out efforts to fight polio. At the same time, he praised the efforts of the Government of Somalia and partners to ensure that Somali children get timely access to life-saving vaccines to prevent them from the disease. He equally emphasized the need to assist African Sahel countries, especially those facing economic, social and health difficulties.

At the opening ceremony of the meeting, the Secretary General lauded the huge contribution made by the IAG in combating polio and enhancing mother and child healthcare.

He hinted that the IAG’s enlightenment and awareness-raising efforts about sharia-compliant preventive measures to curb the spread COVID-19, and its encouragement of communities to receive vaccination as a key way of saving lives, were highly appreciated.

The Secretary General assured of the OIC’s determination to continue to assist countries with polio cases to battle the disease, expressing the hope that member states would double their investment on health in such areas as polio eradication, mother and child healthcare and other priority areas listed in the OIC Strategic Health Programme of Action (OIC SHPA) 2014– 2023.

In attendance at the meeting, alongside the Secretary General, were the Director General of the Secretary General’s cabinet, Dr Mahamat Adoum Koulbou, cabinet advisers – Dr Abdallah Altayer and Abdullah Bakhit Saleh and Mr Abdunur Sekindi, professional officer at the OIC General Secretariat.