Hissein Brahim Taha: OIC’s Achievements Would Not Have Happened Without Member States’ Support

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 11:35 AM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st December, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on 29 November 2021, held a meeting of the permanent representatives to review the study conducted by the Saudi Arabian Institute of Public Administration on the General Secretariat’s internal workflow procedures and infrastructure.

Secretary General of the OIC, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, delivered a speech at the start of the meeting in which he said that the status attained by the OIC and its achievements would not have been possible without the support of the OIC member states as well as its specialized, subsidiary and affiliated organs.

The Secretary General added that enhancing the status and effectiveness of the OIC for reform and ordering its priorities require a great deal of determination and will.

