Hissein Brahim Taha: We Appreciate Saudi Arabia’s Initiative and Coordination Ongoing to Convene Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting in Pakistan to Assist the Afghan People

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd December, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, announced that the General Secretariat has started coordination with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chair of the Islamic Summit and OIC host country, and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, towards convening an OIC Council of Foreign Ministers extraordinary meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and help to provide appropriate humanitarian response.

The Secretary General applauded Saudi Arabia’s initiative in calling for this important meeting, which is part of the Kingdom’s deeply rooted policy to promote Islamic Solidarity and Joint Islamic Action. In the same vein, he praised the offer by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to host the meeting on 17 December 2021. This, he said, is affirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the Afghan people and promote regional security and peace. The Secretary General said he looked forward to the outcomes of the extraordinary meeting to end the suffering of the Afghan people and provide humanitarian assistance, using appropriate mechanisms in coordination with the United Nations, its relevant agencies and international financial institutions.

Mr Taha noted that this extraordinary meeting is a continuation of the OIC’s efforts on the situation in Afghanistan. The OIC had held an open-ended extraordinary meeting of permanent representatives at the General Secretariat on 22 August 2021, upon the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. That meeting affirmed solidarity with the Afghan people and renewed the member states’ commitment to assist in bringing peace, security and stability to Afghanistan. The meeting expressed deep concern about the deterioration of the humanitarian situation because of the influx of displaced persons, triggered by the current situation in the country, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and drought. The meeting also called on member states, Islamic financial institutions and partners to urgently provide humanitarian assistance in the areas that are most in need. The meeting further discussed advancing the interests of the Afghan people, eschewing violence, protecting security in the Afghan society and enthroning lasting peace to meet their aspirations for stability, dignified life, respect for their rights and prosperity.