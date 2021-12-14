UrduPoint.com

Hissein Brahim Taha: We Look Forward To The Pakistan Emergency Ministerial Meeting Producing Positive Outcomes That Will End Humanitarian Plight Of The Afghan People

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan will, in Islamabad, on 19 December 2021, host the 17th extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which was convened by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chair of the Islamic Summit and OIC host country, to discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha underlined the importance of this emergency meeting, which is likely to have positive outcomes that will accelerate the relief of the Afghan people, end their suffering, and provide urgent humanitarian assistance by finding appropriate mechanisms, coordinating with the OIC institutions working in the humanitarian fields and the United Nations and its relevant agencies and international financial institutions.

The Secretary General emphasized that the OIC is closely following the developments in Afghanistan and that OIC member states are committed to working to advance the interests of the Afghan people, reject violence, maintain security in the Afghan society, and ensure lasting peace, so as to meet the Afghan people’s aspirations and hopes for stability, dignified living, respect for their rights and prosperity.

