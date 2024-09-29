'Historic Achievement': Futsal World Cup Journey Inspires Afghans
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Inspired by the "extraordinary" rise of his country's national futsal team, Mustafa beats the dawn every day to train in a busy sports complex in central Kabul.
The 21-year-old was proud to see Afghanistan play its first-ever FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan this month, rubbing shoulders against top teams like Argentina, Paraguay and Ukraine.
"We feel extremely happy, it helps us to have a dream, and understand that nothing is impossible in our lives, and if we try hard for something we can achieve it," he told AFP, hinting at his goal of also representing his country one day.
In the group stage, Afghanistan beat Angola 6-4, conceded a hard-fought loss to the 2016 champions Argentina 2-1, and lost to Ukraine 4-1. However, it still booked its place in the knockout last 16 in the mega-event.
On Wednesday night, Afghanistan was knocked out 1-3 by Paraguay. Despite the loss, its men in white and red in Tashkent met with applause from hundreds of fired-up Afghan fans in the stadium, as seen live on a local Afghan television channel.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
104 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains33 minutes ago
-
Nepal dam-building spree powers electric vehicle boom1 hour ago
-
Bike apprenticeship helps break UK reoffending cycle1 hour ago
-
101 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains1 hour ago
-
More than 60 dead from storm Helene as rescue, cleanup efforts grow1 hour ago
-
Florida island starts long clean-up after Hurricane Helene2 hours ago
-
Pakistan hits back at India for accusing Islamabad of cross-border terrorism at UNGA2 hours ago
-
Austrians to vote with far-right in sight of historic win3 hours ago
-
Rain washes out day two of India-Bangladesh 2nd Test3 hours ago
-
101 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains3 hours ago
-
Golf: US LPGA NW Arkansas Championship scores3 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results10 hours ago