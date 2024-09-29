Open Menu

'Historic Achievement': Futsal World Cup Journey Inspires Afghans

'Historic achievement': Futsal World Cup journey inspires Afghans

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Inspired by the "extraordinary" rise of his country's national futsal team, Mustafa beats the dawn every day to train in a busy sports complex in central Kabul.

The 21-year-old was proud to see Afghanistan play its first-ever FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan this month, rubbing shoulders against top teams like Argentina, Paraguay and Ukraine.

"We feel extremely happy, it helps us to have a dream, and understand that nothing is impossible in our lives, and if we try hard for something we can achieve it," he told AFP, hinting at his goal of also representing his country one day.

In the group stage, Afghanistan beat Angola 6-4, conceded a hard-fought loss to the 2016 champions Argentina 2-1, and lost to Ukraine 4-1. However, it still booked its place in the knockout last 16 in the mega-event.

On Wednesday night, Afghanistan was knocked out 1-3 by Paraguay. Despite the loss, its men in white and red in Tashkent met with applause from hundreds of fired-up Afghan fans in the stadium, as seen live on a local Afghan television channel.

