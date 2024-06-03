'Historic day': Women lead as Mexicans choose president

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Mexicans voted Sunday in a presidential election dominated by two women -- a historic first in a country plagued by rampant criminal and gender-based violence.

Thousands of troops were deployed to protect voters, following a particularly bloody electoral process that has seen more than two dozen aspiring local politicians murdered.

Ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, a former Mexico City mayor and a scientist by training, had a 17 percentage point lead over her main opposition rival Xochitl Galvez in opinion polls on the eve of the vote.

"It's a historic day. I feel very happy," Sheinbaum, 61, told reporters before heading to a polling station in the capital, declaring "Long live democracy!" after casting her ballot.

The only man running, centrist Jorge Alvarez Maynez, was trailing far behind in polling.

It means that, barring a huge surprise, a woman is almost certain to break the highest political glass ceiling in Mexico, where around 10 women or girls are murdered every day.

"A female president will be a transformation for this country, and we hope that she does more for women," said Clemencia Hernandez, a 55-year-old cleaner in Mexico City.

"Many women are subjugated by their partners. They're not allowed to leave home to work," she said.

Mariana Nieves, a 28-year-old designer, said a lot of younger Mexicans were fed up with politicians.

"I'm happy that a woman is going to win but I'm not very excited because I think neither of them has coherent proposals" on improving women's rights, she said.