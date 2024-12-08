Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Former president John Mahama, Ghana's main opposition leader, tried twice before to win back the country top post.

Now he has secured a huge comeback on his third attempt for the presidency after tapping into the country's economic frustrations to win Saturday's election.

His win marks a historic victory, making him the first president in the three decades of Ghana's Fourth Republic -- since the 1992 return to multi-party democracy -- to reclaim the presidency after being voted out.

Mahama, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, beat out Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who represented the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and who conceded defeat on Sunday.

The economy became a major election issue after Ghana defaulted on its debt and entered into a $3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Mahama, 66, who served as president from 2012 to 2017, promised to "reset" Ghana, renegotiate parts of the IMF deal and introduce a "24-hour" economy to create jobs, a major concern for many younger voters.