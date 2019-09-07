Historic Release of Russians, Ukrainians Took Place - Russian Ombudswoman

A historic large-scale simultaneous release of Russian and Ukrainian citizens happened on Saturday, Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) A historic large-scale simultaneous release of Russian and Ukrainian citizens happened on Saturday, Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik.

"A historic large-scale humanitarian return of Russian and Ukrainian citizens to their families took place. Thirty-five people and thirty-five people on the other side made it across the border, all of the checkpoints," Moskalkova said.

She added that the return had been preceded by a lot of work "that had been moving forward with difficulty until July 11, when presidents of our two countries, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a phone conversation that allowed this work to become more constructive."

"I think it would be great to close all criminal cases as there are no crimes as such, but this is a topic for tomorrow, and today we can talk about turning a new page in our relationship [with Ukraine]," she said.