'Historical Guarantors' of Peace Treaties Now Consider Them Optional- EU Council President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) President of the European Council Charles Michel on Friday expressed regret over the situation that "historical guarantors" of treaties now consider them to be optional and this undermines the rules-based international order.

"In today's world, the abuse of force, both military and economic, too often supplants argumentation and negotiation.

Respect for treaties, a basic principle of international law, comes to be considered optional, even by those who, until recently, were its historical guarantors, all this in the name of partisan interests," Michel told the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

According to him, the European Union is currently more than ever defending the rules-based international order and cooperation based on universal values.