Hit By Trump, Canada And EU Seek Comfort In Numbers

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Buffeted by tariffs and threats from Washington, the European Union and Canada are to discuss drawing closer together on Wednesday, the latest sign of a wider Brussels push to diversify trade away from the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to hold talks with top EU officials in the Belgian capital after US President Donald Trump imposed painful 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

Speaking to AFP on Tuesday, Trudeau said Canada would "be working with our international partners and friends" as it weighs how to address Trump's tariffs, promising a "firm and clear" response if need be.

Trudeau's visit comes as the European Union, faced with a rocky patch in relations with Washington, has moved to position itself as a reliable trade partner for other countries looking to do business.

"The situation is not going to get better," Ignacio Garcia, an international trade expert at Brussels think tank Bruegel, said of EU-US ties under Trump.

This leaves the EU "no other option" but to "invest in developing alternative markets", he added.

The United States accounts for around 20 percent and 77 percent of EU and Canadian exports respectively.

Trump has already signalled that additional tariffs on automobiles, pharmaceuticals and computer chips are coming, and has publicly mused about annexing Canada and Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

