UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hit By Virus, Poland's Top Coal Firm Plans Cuts

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 07:26 PM

Hit by virus, Poland's top coal firm plans cuts

One of Europe's largest coal companies, Poland's state-run PGG conglomerate, said Tuesday it was restructuring operations hit hard by price and demand slumps triggered by the coronavirus crisis

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :One of Europe's largest coal companies, Poland's state-run PGG conglomerate, said Tuesday it was restructuring operations hit hard by price and demand slumps triggered by the coronavirus crisis.

Local media reported that PGG was poised to close several mines employing nearly 8,000 people and to cut salaries as company officials met with miners' trade unions in the southern Polish coal city of Katowice.

Depending on coal for 80 percent of its power needs, Poland ranks among the EU members that are most reliant on the dirty fossil fuel.

Warsaw has rejected the bloc's 2050 target of going carbon neutral, insisting it needs more time to switch to green energy.

Miners and their families also account for a high proportion of coronavirus cases diagnosed in Poland.

PGG recorded over 400 million zloty (107 million euro, $91 million) in losses in 2019, according to company records, while reports indicate it has lost some 2.

7 billion zloty in revenue this year as the pandemic dampened demand and coal prices.

"On the one hand, we're experiencing a difficult and very sharp decline in demand for coal, which means reduced revenues, and on the other, we need to look for funding to continue functioning," PGG chief Tomasz Rogala told local media at the Tuesday talks.

PGG employs some 41,000 people, with Rogala saying the company wanted to "keep as many jobs as possible".

The issue of employment in the coal sector is particularly sensitive in Poland, where miners are still a powerful voting bloc.

Solidarity miners' union leader Dominik Kolorz dubbed PGG's restructuring plan "madness", adding that unions wanted any changes to be spread out over at least four decades.

Related Topics

Europe Company Katowice Price Poland Euro 2019 Media Billion Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

4 minutes ago

UVAS academy conducts e-training of livestock offi ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of Short ..

16 minutes ago

Bilawal discusses APC agenda with JUI-F Chief

48 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.