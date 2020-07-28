One of Europe's largest coal companies, Poland's state-run PGG conglomerate, said Tuesday it was restructuring operations hit hard by price and demand slumps triggered by the coronavirus crisis

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :One of Europe's largest coal companies, Poland's state-run PGG conglomerate, said Tuesday it was restructuring operations hit hard by price and demand slumps triggered by the coronavirus crisis.

Local media reported that PGG was poised to close several mines employing nearly 8,000 people and to cut salaries as company officials met with miners' trade unions in the southern Polish coal city of Katowice.

Depending on coal for 80 percent of its power needs, Poland ranks among the EU members that are most reliant on the dirty fossil fuel.

Warsaw has rejected the bloc's 2050 target of going carbon neutral, insisting it needs more time to switch to green energy.

Miners and their families also account for a high proportion of coronavirus cases diagnosed in Poland.

PGG recorded over 400 million zloty (107 million euro, $91 million) in losses in 2019, according to company records, while reports indicate it has lost some 2.

7 billion zloty in revenue this year as the pandemic dampened demand and coal prices.

"On the one hand, we're experiencing a difficult and very sharp decline in demand for coal, which means reduced revenues, and on the other, we need to look for funding to continue functioning," PGG chief Tomasz Rogala told local media at the Tuesday talks.

PGG employs some 41,000 people, with Rogala saying the company wanted to "keep as many jobs as possible".

The issue of employment in the coal sector is particularly sensitive in Poland, where miners are still a powerful voting bloc.

Solidarity miners' union leader Dominik Kolorz dubbed PGG's restructuring plan "madness", adding that unions wanted any changes to be spread out over at least four decades.