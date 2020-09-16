UrduPoint.com
Hitachi Says Pulling Out Of Horizon Nuclear Plant Construction In UK - Press Release

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Hitachi Says Pulling Out of Horizon Nuclear Plant Construction in UK - Press Release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Japanese multinational company Hitachi said Wednesday it would end its work on the Horizon nuclear plant project in the United Kingdom, which had been suspended since 2019.

"Hitachi, Ltd. ... today announced that it will end business operations on the nuclear power plant construction project in the United Kingdom ("Horizon Project"), which was suspended in January 2019 (1).

Hitachi made this decision given that 20 months have passed since the suspension, and the investment environment has become increasingly severe due to the impact of COVID-19," the company said in a press release.

Hitachi-owned Horizon Nuclear Power was expected to build several reactors in the UK. However, it had some difficulty finding investor for one of the sites. After Hitachi suspended the project, the UK government offered it a support package in exchange for a stake in the project, but this failed to create the necessary incentive.

