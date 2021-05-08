UrduPoint.com
Hitachi Trains Withdrawn In UK Over Cracks

Faizan Hashmi 16 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 08:07 PM

Hitachi trains withdrawn in UK over cracks

Four UK train operators on Saturday pulled a number of Hitachi high-speed trains from long-distance routes after cracks were discovered, causing widespread disruption

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Four UK train operators on Saturday pulled a number of Hitachi high-speed trains from long-distance routes after cracks were discovered, causing widespread disruption.

Hitachi says there are 181 of the Class 800 Series trains running throughout the UK. They can travel at up to 140 miles (225 kilometres) per hour.

Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris tweeted that "rigorous checks" were being carried out after "cracks were identified on the chassis of some Hitachi trains this morning".

"Disruption is likely to continue for some time to come," he said.

The Class 800 series aluminium trains are made in northeastern England.

National Rail said the checks were a precautionary measure, adding: "Once trains have been checked, they will be released back into service as soon as possible." A spokesperson for Great Western Railway said: "There's a crack that's been spotted and as a result of that - as a precaution - we're checking all the trains."Another affected operator, Hull Trains, said it was resuming normal services after thorough checks.

The government funded the $5.7 bln programme to deliver the "pioneering trains".

