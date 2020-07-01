UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Until Recognized As Opposition - Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:24 PM

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Until Recognized as Opposition - Leader

The Hizb-e-Islami party will not join the intra-Afghan talks until the government recognizes it as an opposition force, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the Mujahideen militia-turned-party and an ex-warlord, told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The Hizb-e-Islami party will not join the intra-Afghan talks until the government recognizes it as an opposition force, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the Mujahideen militia-turned-party and an ex-warlord, told Sputnik in an interview.

Hekmatyar came third in the 2019 presidential election with 3.5 percent of the vote. His party repeatedly challenged the vote results, accusing reelected President Ashraf Ghani of fraud. The political force is now seeking to be included into the main body that will be in charge of intra-Afghan talks under an official status of the opposition. Until signing a peace deal with Kabul in 2016, Hizb-e-Islami forces were engaged in hostilities against the government forces and coalition troops.

"Hezb-e-Islami's participation in the High Council [for National Reconciliation] of the State is conditional ... Hezb-e-Islami should be invited to the council as an opposition," Hekmatyar said.

According to the Hezb-e-Islami leader, the High Council for National Reconciliation should consist of three 2019 election teams and ex-President Hamid Karzai and become the final decision-making body on national issues, such as peace, domestic and foreign policy policies.

Hekmatyar at the same time is skeptical that the incumbent cabinet would heed the demand to recognize his party as the opposition.

"The fact of the matter is that the government will never accept the party as an opposition, even if it accepts it, it will request from the party to be a minority in the formation and to include all sorts of people in it in one way or another," he said.

The ex-warlord suggested that Ghani agreed to strike power-sharing agreements with his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, both after the 2014 and 2019 elections, only due to great pressure from several Afghan provinces as well as the United States, Iran and India.

He went on to accuse the Afghan government of corruption, failure to tackle security problems and poverty, as well as reliance on US support to cling to power. The Hezb-e-Islami leader noted that the 2019 election results have not been accepted by any major election team, but the US still threw support behind the Ghani team.

"Hezb-e-Islami has always insisted on the freedom of the land, the unconditional withdrawal of foreign troops, the provision of peace, and dialogue between the two countries without any foreign interference, transparent elections," he argued.

The ex-warlord reiterated that the pending negotiations must be fully "inter-Afghan, and no external party must act as a mediator or observer."

Intra-Afghan talks were to start in early March under a peace deal that the US signed with the Taliban in late February. The process has, however, stalled due to disagreements over prisoner release.

In mid-June, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Khalilzad said that the talks are closer than ever, praising Kabul for freeing over 3,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban for releasing more than 500 government prisoners. The radical movement has long insisted that the government free all 5,000 prisoners at once.

Related Topics

Election India Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Corruption Hamid Karzai Prisoner Iran Minority Vote Same United States February March 2016 2019 Ashraf Ghani All From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

15 seconds ago

Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of th ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-Warlord Hekmatyar Blames Kabul for Obstructing ..

2 minutes ago

Second group of Pak cricket squad to depart for Ma ..

2 minutes ago

Six Undocumented Migrants Killed as Boat Sinks in ..

2 minutes ago

Abid Ali feels proud to play alongside Skipper Bab ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.