UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hizb Ut-Tahrir Leader Detained In Kyrgyzstan - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:22 PM

Hizb Ut-Tahrir Leader Detained in Kyrgyzstan - Interior Ministry

A leader of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization (banned in Russia), who has been supervising terrorists' activities in a part of the Kyrgyz territory, has been detained in Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) A leader of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization (banned in Russia), who has been supervising terrorists' activities in a part of the Kyrgyz territory, has been detained in Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry's service for countering extremism and illegal migration has detained an active leader of the Hizb ut-Tahrir radical extremist organization for the Jalal-Abad region, Chuy region and Bishkek, 41-year-old M.M.," the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry said.

The detained person has been in the wanted list for over six months for storing and spreading extremist literature, the ministry specified.

Literature and electronic devices with materials of the banned organization have been seized upon M.M.'s detention and have already been transferred to investigative agencies as material evidence, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry added.

According to the police, the detainee has been actively carrying out extremist activities in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Jalal-Abad region and Chuy region and has also been recruiting members of socially vulnerable groups. He has been systematically attending Hizb ut-Tahrir leaders' meetings for discussing further plans on spreading extremist ideology in the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Interior Ministry Russia Bishkek Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

Russia's Bogdanov Discussed Russia-Africa Summit W ..

2 minutes ago

ADGM initiates regulatory and governance regime fo ..

10 minutes ago

Syrian Refugees Coming From Rukban Speak About Lif ..

3 minutes ago

Hunt Voices Support for JCPOA, Yet Says Partial Co ..

3 minutes ago

Romanian Interior Minister Announces Resignation A ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Citizens Head Home After Being Denied Entr ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.