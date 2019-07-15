Hizb Ut-Tahrir Leader Detained in Kyrgyzstan - Interior Ministry

A leader of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization (banned in Russia), who has been supervising terrorists' activities in a part of the Kyrgyz territory, has been detained in Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

"The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry's service for countering extremism and illegal migration has detained an active leader of the Hizb ut-Tahrir radical extremist organization for the Jalal-Abad region, Chuy region and Bishkek, 41-year-old M.M.," the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry said.

The detained person has been in the wanted list for over six months for storing and spreading extremist literature, the ministry specified.

Literature and electronic devices with materials of the banned organization have been seized upon M.M.'s detention and have already been transferred to investigative agencies as material evidence, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry added.

According to the police, the detainee has been actively carrying out extremist activities in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Jalal-Abad region and Chuy region and has also been recruiting members of socially vulnerable groups. He has been systematically attending Hizb ut-Tahrir leaders' meetings for discussing further plans on spreading extremist ideology in the country.