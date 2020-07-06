HK govt tells schools to remove books breaching security law

Hong Kong's government on Monday ordered schools to review and remove any books that might breach a sweeping new security law that Beijing imposed last week on the restless city

"In accordance with the four types of offences clearly stipulated in the law, the school management and teachers should review teaching and learning materials in a timely manner, including books," the education Bureau said.

"If they find outdated content or content that may concern the four aforementioned offences, they should remove them," the bureau added.