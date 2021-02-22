HKSAR chief executive, senior officials get vaccinated against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam and several senior officials of the HKSAR government on Monday received their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a mass roll-out starting later this week.

One million doses of the Sinovac Biotech vaccine were shipped to Hong Kong last week shortly after being approved for emergency use.

Hong Kong will launch the vaccination campaign for its 7.5 million residents from Friday, with priority given to health workers, the aged and cross-border truck drivers, among others.Online bookings will begin on Tuesday.