HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said Wednesday that the Chinese mainland will continue to be the strongest support for Hong Kong's economy.

When addressing a forum online, Chan estimated the mainland economy will post strong growth in 2021, which will provide a major support for Hong Kong, citing particularly Shenzhen and other mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The HKSAR government has rolled out multiple measures to help residents and businesses tap into the Greater Bay Area opportunities, such as a youth employment scheme, and will carry out more policies, Chan said.

As long as Hong Kong plays well its part in national development, its economic development will be expedited, he said. Chan forecast Hong Kong's economy will pick up momentum in the second half of this year if the epidemic is under control and the social environment remains safe and stable.

The forum, organized by the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, was focused on the new landscape of the global and mainland economic development, as well as the economic outlook.