HKSAR Gov't To Issue 15.34 Bln USD Worth Of Bond
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 11:40 AM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government will issue 120 billion HK Dollars (about 15.34 billion U.S. dollars) worth of bond in 2024-25, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR government Paul Chan said on Wednesday.
While delivering the 2024-25 budget at the HKSAR's Legislative Council, Chan said that of the 120 billion HK dollars worth of bond, 70 billion HK dollars will be retail tranche that includes 50 billion HK dollars worth of Silver Bond and 20 billion HK dollars worth of green bonds and infrastructure bonds to achieve financial inclusiveness and enhance a "sense of participation" in infrastructure and sustainable development among the public.
Chan said that as a longstanding leader in bond issuance in Asia, Hong Kong has ranked first in the region for seven consecutive years in terms of the volume of international bond issuance. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 7.82 HK dollars).
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand sees increase in toxic algae in waters this summer3 seconds ago
-
268 telecom scam suspects handed over to China from Laos16 seconds ago
-
Tennis: ATP Mexico Open results19 seconds ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower24 seconds ago
-
Tennis: WTA San Diego results10 minutes ago
-
Senior CPC official meets with Ambassador Hashmi in Beijing10 minutes ago
-
Foreign correspondents visit Chinese Archaeological Museum in Beijing10 minutes ago
-
Five-goal Haaland crushes Luton as Man City make FA Cup quarter-finals30 minutes ago
-
AI the new obsession for venture capital investing30 minutes ago
-
New Tuvalu govt reaffirms relations with Taiwan50 minutes ago
-
Strikes to mark one year since Greece's worst train crash1 hour ago
-
Two men convicted of murdering Run-DMC member Jam Master Jay2 hours ago