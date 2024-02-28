Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 11:40 AM

HKSAR gov't to issue 15.34 bln USD worth of bond

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government will issue 120 billion HK Dollars (about 15.34 billion U.S. dollars) worth of bond in 2024-25, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR government Paul Chan said on Wednesday.

While delivering the 2024-25 budget at the HKSAR's Legislative Council, Chan said that of the 120 billion HK dollars worth of bond, 70 billion HK dollars will be retail tranche that includes 50 billion HK dollars worth of Silver Bond and 20 billion HK dollars worth of green bonds and infrastructure bonds to achieve financial inclusiveness and enhance a "sense of participation" in infrastructure and sustainable development among the public.

Chan said that as a longstanding leader in bond issuance in Asia, Hong Kong has ranked first in the region for seven consecutive years in terms of the volume of international bond issuance. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 7.82 HK dollars).

