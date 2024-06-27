H&M Net Profit Jumps 52% In Second Quarter
Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) H&M posted on Thursday a 52-percent jump in net profit for the second quarter as the world's second biggest fashion retailer pressed on with efforts to control costs.
Chief executive Daniel Erver said the company had achieved its "best profit and cash flow for many years" in the April-to-June period, with profit after tax reaching five billion Swedish kronor ($473 million).
He said the group's profitability performance was strong in the first half of the year thanks to "gradual improvements in sales development" and "continued good cost control".
Sales rose by three percent to 59.6 billion kronor at the world's second biggest fashion retailer after Zara owner Inditex.
Its operating profit rose to seven billion kronor but it was lower than the 7.
5 billion kronor expected by analysts surveyed by financial data firm FactSet.
"With a sharp increase in profit for four consecutive quarters, we are well on the way to achieving our long-term goal of profitability exceeding 10 percent over time," Erver said.
"However, the conditions for achieving that level this year have become more challenging," he said.
Erver said external factors that influence the group's purchasing costs and sales revenues, including materials and foreign Currency exchanges, "will have a more negative impact than we expected in the second half of the year".
Sales in June are expected to fall by six percent compared to the same period last year as "unstable weather" hit many of the group's large markets at the start of the month, H&M said.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation
6 NA committees elect their chairmen
Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held
More Stories From World
-
Interfaith harmony is Pakistan's top priority: Masood Khan13 minutes ago
-
Bolivian army leaders arrested after coup attempt13 minutes ago
-
Venezuela into Copa quarters after Mexico defeat, Jamaica out1 hour ago
-
N. Korea says successfully tested multiple-warhead missile1 hour ago
-
Pakistan deplores UN report for omitting Kashmiri children's suffering, urges probe of missing youth2 hours ago
-
Israel says it can send Lebanon 'back to Stone Age' as UN warns against war2 hours ago
-
Deal in sight on EU top jobs as bloc steels for France vote2 hours ago
-
N. Korea says successfully tested multiple-warhead missile3 hours ago
-
Mongolia's prime minister lauded in rural heartlands3 hours ago
-
Israel says it can take Lebanon to 'Stone Age', but doesn't want war3 hours ago
-
US presidential debates over the years: gaffes, chaos, scandals3 hours ago
-
Bolivian army chief arrested after coup attempt3 hours ago