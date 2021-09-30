H&M Says Supply Delays Hamper September Sales As Demand Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Swedish clothing retail corporation Hennes&Mauritz (H&M) said on Thursday that its sales was slightly disrupted in September due to supply delays but remain higher year-on-year, as the demand returns to pre-pandemic levels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021)

"Sales in September 2021 were slightly higher than in the corresponding month the previous year in local currencies, even though demand was not able to be fully met because of disruption and delays in product flow," the company said in its nine-month fiscal report.

In the third quarter of the financial year covered by the report, the company's net profit after tax increased to 4,692 billion Swedish kronor ($533 million), and the overall rate amounting to 6,389 Swedish kronor.

The pretax profit rose by 158% to 6,093 billion kronor compared to the previous fiscal year, the report read.

H&M was founded in 1947 in Sweden and has since expanded worldwide, ranking as second-largest global clothing retailer.