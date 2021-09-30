UrduPoint.com

H&M Says Supply Delays Hamper September Sales As Demand Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 03:27 PM

H&M Says Supply Delays Hamper September Sales As Demand Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels

Swedish clothing retail corporation Hennes&Mauritz (H&M) said on Thursday that its sales was slightly disrupted in September due to supply delays but remain higher year-on-year, as the demand returns to pre-pandemic levels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Swedish clothing retail corporation Hennes&Mauritz (H&M) said on Thursday that its sales was slightly disrupted in September due to supply delays but remain higher year-on-year, as the demand returns to pre-pandemic levels.

"Sales in September 2021 were slightly higher than in the corresponding month the previous year in local currencies, even though demand was not able to be fully met because of disruption and delays in product flow," the company said in its nine-month fiscal report.

In the third quarter of the financial year covered by the report, the company's net profit after tax increased to 4,692 billion Swedish kronor ($533 million), and the overall rate amounting to 6,389 Swedish kronor.

The pretax profit rose by 158% to 6,093 billion kronor compared to the previous fiscal year, the report read.

H&M was founded in 1947 in Sweden and has since expanded worldwide, ranking as second-largest global clothing retailer.

Related Topics

Company Sweden September Billion Million

Recent Stories

Awareness on strengthening immunity held

Awareness on strengthening immunity held

15 seconds ago
 Ethiopia reports 1,218 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 1,218 new COVID-19 cases

17 seconds ago
 Peskov Says Putin, Erdogan Had Constructive, Timel ..

Peskov Says Putin, Erdogan Had Constructive, Timely, Useful Dialogue

18 seconds ago
 Kremlin Says Putin, Erdogan Thoroughly Discussed S ..

Kremlin Says Putin, Erdogan Thoroughly Discussed Syria at Meeting in Sochi

22 seconds ago
 IOC to Proceed With Case of Belarus' Sprinter Tima ..

IOC to Proceed With Case of Belarus' Sprinter Timanovskaya, Her Coaches at Tokyo ..

4 minutes ago
 US top general admits they have lost in Afghanista ..

US top general admits they have lost in Afghanistan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.