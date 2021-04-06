H&M to lay off more than 1,000 staff in Spain: union

Swedish fashion giant H&M will lay off more than 1,000 staff in Spain who are currently on furlough due to the pandemic, the Workers' Commision (CCOO) union said Tuesday

Madrid (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Swedish fashion giant H&M will lay off more than 1,000 staff in Spain who are currently on furlough due to the pandemic, the Workers' Commision (CCOO) union said Tuesday.

The fashion brand said it was "going to begin redundancy proceedings which would affect more than 1,000 people and involve the closure of 30 shops," a CCOO statement said.