UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

H&M To Lay Off More Than 1,000 Staff In Spain: Union

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:24 PM

H&M to lay off more than 1,000 staff in Spain: union

Swedish fashion giant H&M will lay off more than 1,000 staff in Spain who are currently on furlough due to the pandemic, the Workers' Commision (CCOO) union said Tuesday

Madrid (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Swedish fashion giant H&M will lay off more than 1,000 staff in Spain who are currently on furlough due to the pandemic, the Workers' Commision (CCOO) union said Tuesday.

The fashion brand said it was "going to begin redundancy proceedings which would affect more than 1,000 people and involve the closure of 30 shops," a CCOO statement said.

Related Topics

Spain

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Bangladesh on 17 Ap ..

41 minutes ago

GEFCO UAE and DP World, UAE Region partner for car ..

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Emir ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.