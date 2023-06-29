H&M Workers Call Off Strike Actions After Reaching Agreement on Wage Increase - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) H&M employees in Spain have called off a series of strikes planned for July after they reached a settlement with the company to raise wages, Spanish media reported Wednesday.

The company has now committed to paying its 4,000 employees additional monthly bonuses based on sales performance until 2025, Spanish news agency Europa Press reported.

In addition, H&M management has agreed to increase its workforce in 91 stores nationwide to reduce the overall workload of salespeople.

The agreement was reached after a series of protests organized by company employees on June 20, 22, and 26. According to the Workers' Commissions of Spain, these strike actions were a "resounding success."

Unions comprising of H&W employees planned to stage strike actions on July 1 and 8.

H&M, based in Sweden, is one of the world's largest clothing companies. It operates in 75 countries and employs over 100,000 people worldwide.