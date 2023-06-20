H&M Workers in Spain to Begin Series of Strikes Over Pay Raise - Unions

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) H&M employees in Spain will start a series of strikes on Tuesday demanding higher wages for 4,000 employees in the country, a few days ahead of a big sale, Spanish unions has said.

"H&M workers deserve better working conditions and higher wages," the General Union of Workers (UGT) said in a statement.

Unions comprising of H&W employees planned to stage a partial suspension of operation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time and from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on June 20, as well as two 24-hour strikes on June 22 and 26.

H&M, based in Sweden, is a one of the world's largest clothing companies. It operates in 75 countries and employs over 100,000 people worldwide.