Hmeimim Airbase in Syria Repels Militants' Drone Attack - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Militants tried to attack Hmeimim airbase in Syria with drones on Sunday, the base's air defense destroyed all targets, with no damage or casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The air defense missile systems of the Russian airbase were destroyed at a safe distance from the airbase. There were no injuries or material damage. Russia's Hmeimim airbase is operating in normal mode," the statement says.

The ministry noted that three small-sized drones participated in the attack, approaching the base from the northeast at nightfall.