Hmeimim Base Air Defenses Destroyed 6 Terrorist Combat Drones - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Hmeimim Base Air Defenses Destroyed 6 Terrorist Combat Drones - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Air defense forces of the Hmeimim base in northwestern Syria detected and destroyed on Sunday six terrorist combat drones, which were approaching the facility, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On August 11, at about 8:10 p.m.

Moscow time [17:10 GMT], the air defense systems of the Russian airbase Hmeimim detected six unmanned aerial vehicles, which were approaching the airfield from the north-west," the ministry said in a statement, adding that all six drones had been destroyed and the base was operating in a normal mode.

According to the Defense Ministry, the incident has not caused any victims or material damage.

