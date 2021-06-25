(@FahadShabbir)

HMS Defender, one of the United Kingdom's most powerful destroyers, has entered the harbor of the Georgian city of Batumi, after being expelled from Russian territorial waters near Crimea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) HMS Defender, one of the United Kingdom's most powerful destroyers, has entered the harbor of the Georgian city of Batumi, after being expelled from Russian territorial waters near Crimea.

"Look forward to welcoming @HMSDefender, one of the Air Defence Destroyers in @RoyalNavy in Batumi, #Georgia. The #UK continues to work with partners & allies in promoting security in Black Sea region," the UK embassy said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that UK Navy's Defender destroyer entered Russia's territorial waters near Cape Fiolent in Crimea. Russia's Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces had to fire warning shots to divert the destroyer.

UK Defense Ministry said however, that the ship was on a routine transit from Odessa towards Georgia across the Black Sea in compliance with international maritime law. However, the BBC broadcaster published a video of the destroyer entering Russia's territorial waters that contradicts the official statements of London. Russia's FSB also released a full-length footage of the incident, which shows that the vessel ignored the warnings about the use of weapons and only left the territorial waters after warning shots.