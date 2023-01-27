UrduPoint.com

H&M's Net Profit In 2021-2022 Falls Threefold To Nearly $350Mln

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

H&M's Net Profit in 2021-2022 Falls Threefold to Nearly $350Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The net profit of Swedish clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) dropped to 3.5 billion Swedish kronor ($346 million) for fiscal 2021-2022 from 11 billion Swedish kronor a year earlier following its withdrawal from Russian market, the company said in the yearly and quarterly financial report on Friday.

"The group's profit after tax was SEK 3,566 m (11,010), corresponding to EK 2.16 (6.65) per share," the report read, adding that "As communicated previously, results for the year were impacted by one-time costs of SEK 2,591 m for winding down the Russian operations and of a cost and efficiency programme."

The company's revenue rose 12.4% to 223.553 billion Swedish kronor, according to the report.

H&M posted a net loss of 864 million Swedish kronor for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, compared with a profit of 4.

6 billion Swedish kronor a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the loss was 0.53 Swedish kronor, compared with a profit of 2.79 Swedish kronor a year earlier. H&M's fourth quarter net sales increased by almost 10% to 62.433 billion Swedish kronor, or 11% excluding Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, according to the report.

H&M Group, founded in 1947 in Sweden, in addition to the H&M clothing retailer, also develops such brands as COS, Monki, and Weekday, among others. The company's network has about 4,600 stores in 77 markets worldwide. The company was one of many global brands to close its stores in Russia and Belarus after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Belarus Sweden Swedish Krona February Market From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s brutal attac ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s brutal attack in Palestine

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs now provides possibility of clea ..

Abu Dhabi Customs now provides possibility of clearing goods for non-resident in ..

1 hour ago
 ECP sets March 16 as date for by-polls on vacant s ..

ECP sets March 16 as date for by-polls on vacant seats of PTI

1 hour ago
 PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this m ..

PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this month

3 hours ago
 US funding to improve civilian law enforcement cap ..

US funding to improve civilian law enforcement capacity: Donald Blome

4 hours ago
 Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.