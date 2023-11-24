British music retailer HMV returned to the iconic site of its former flagship store in central London on Friday, in a much-needed boost to the flagging fortunes of the capital's premier shopping street

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) British music retailer HMV returned to the iconic site of its former flagship store in central London on Friday, in a much-needed boost to the flagging fortunes of the capital's premier shopping street.

The re-opening of the historic shop comes as authorities fight back against a wave of so-called American candy stores which have plagued central London since the pandemic.

UK 1980s band Madness joined Canadian owner Doug Putman as the store threw open it doors.

Putman said it was a "pretty great moment" and a sign of the "positive direction things are going in here".

"It is all about balance. There is no problem having the odd candy store here but people don't need tens of them," he added.

The entrepreneur even brought his dog Ollie, a dead ringer for Nipper, the original model for the famous HMV logo featuring a dog listening to its late master's voice coming from a gramophone. HMV stands for "His Master's Voice".

Steeped in musical history, the one-time HMV store at 363 Oxford Street was opened in 1921 by English composer Edward Elgar and later helped propel The Beatles to fame.

But in recent years, the capital's main shopping thoroughfare has struggled as big department stores such as Debenhams and House of Fraser shut.

"It feels like Times Square in New York, heavy on quantity but low on quality," unimpressed US tourist Brandy Fons, 51, told AFP.