Open Menu

HMV Reopening Raises Revival Hopes For London's Oxford Street

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 07:35 PM

HMV reopening raises revival hopes for London's Oxford Street

British music retailer HMV returned to the iconic site of its former flagship store in central London on Friday, in a much-needed boost to the flagging fortunes of the capital's premier shopping street

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) British music retailer HMV returned to the iconic site of its former flagship store in central London on Friday, in a much-needed boost to the flagging fortunes of the capital's premier shopping street.

The re-opening of the historic shop comes as authorities fight back against a wave of so-called American candy stores which have plagued central London since the pandemic.

UK 1980s band Madness joined Canadian owner Doug Putman as the store threw open it doors.

Putman said it was a "pretty great moment" and a sign of the "positive direction things are going in here".

"It is all about balance. There is no problem having the odd candy store here but people don't need tens of them," he added.

The entrepreneur even brought his dog Ollie, a dead ringer for Nipper, the original model for the famous HMV logo featuring a dog listening to its late master's voice coming from a gramophone. HMV stands for "His Master's Voice".

Steeped in musical history, the one-time HMV store at 363 Oxford Street was opened in 1921 by English composer Edward Elgar and later helped propel The Beatles to fame.

But in recent years, the capital's main shopping thoroughfare has struggled as big department stores such as Debenhams and House of Fraser shut.

"It feels like Times Square in New York, heavy on quantity but low on quality," unimpressed US tourist Brandy Fons, 51, told AFP.

Related Topics

Dead Music London Oxford New York United Kingdom SITE All From

Recent Stories

Groom killed during wedding ceremony

Groom killed during wedding ceremony

20 minutes ago
 Happy seeder machines help prevent smog

Happy seeder machines help prevent smog

20 minutes ago
 Breaking poverty cycle; Dr. Amjad Saqib inspires b ..

Breaking poverty cycle; Dr. Amjad Saqib inspires brotherhood and skill developme ..

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 186 more point ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 186 more points to close at 59,086

24 minutes ago
 "Villages Will Shine" campaign govt's top priority ..

"Villages Will Shine" campaign govt's top priority; DC Jhang

39 minutes ago
 PU wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Athlet ..

PU wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Athletics Championship

39 minutes ago
Israel-Hamas guns silent as hostage release awaite ..

Israel-Hamas guns silent as hostage release awaited

39 minutes ago
 Education ministry to hold three-day National Leve ..

Education ministry to hold three-day National Level Conference on reading and li ..

43 minutes ago
 Imam-e-Kaaba leads Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque

Imam-e-Kaaba leads Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque

43 minutes ago
 'No more life there': Gaza refugees start anew in ..

'No more life there': Gaza refugees start anew in Bosnia

26 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara division addresses public conc ..

Commissioner Hazara division addresses public concerns on local transport fares

26 minutes ago
 One killed, four injured in road accident

One killed, four injured in road accident

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World