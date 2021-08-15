UrduPoint.com

Ho Chi Minh City Extends Lockdown For One Month To Curb COVID-19 - State Portal

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:00 PM

Ho Chi Minh City Extends Lockdown for One Month to Curb COVID-19 - State Portal

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam prolonged on Sunday the COVID-19 restrictions until September 15, the government portal said citing the address of the city administration head.

The lockdown was introduced on July 9, which led to the fall in daily cases by 18%. The spread of COVID-19 slowed down by half in the most affected districts, according to the municipal People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh.

The city administration said it wanted to maintain the positive effect and reach a 20%-decrease in deaths.

The Vietnamese should not leave their houses without emergencies and gather in groups in compliance with the restriction. The entertainment and public catering sectors stopped operations, and public transport was suspended.

Over 144,000 COVID-19 cases were logged in Ho Chi Minh since the pandemic began, as of Saturday, which made up 54% of all infections in Vietnam. The majority of all the lethal cases from COVID-19 in the country (80%) was also registered in Ho Chi Minh, according to the government portal.

Related Topics

Ho Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam July September Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 millio ..

RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 million new hotel project

1 minute ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of p ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of participants of Sandooq Al Wata ..

1 minute ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake victims

31 minutes ago
 Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq&#039;s successful jou ..

Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq&#039;s successful journey

46 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis select ..

MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis selected for UAE Analog Mission#1

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies efforts to protect marine envi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.