Ho Chi Minh City Extends Lockdown for One Month to Curb COVID-19 - State Portal

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam prolonged on Sunday the COVID-19 restrictions until September 15, the government portal said citing the address of the city administration head.

The lockdown was introduced on July 9, which led to the fall in daily cases by 18%. The spread of COVID-19 slowed down by half in the most affected districts, according to the municipal People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh.

The city administration said it wanted to maintain the positive effect and reach a 20%-decrease in deaths.

The Vietnamese should not leave their houses without emergencies and gather in groups in compliance with the restriction. The entertainment and public catering sectors stopped operations, and public transport was suspended.

Over 144,000 COVID-19 cases were logged in Ho Chi Minh since the pandemic began, as of Saturday, which made up 54% of all infections in Vietnam. The majority of all the lethal cases from COVID-19 in the country (80%) was also registered in Ho Chi Minh, according to the government portal.