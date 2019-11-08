UrduPoint.com
Hoax About Russia's Meddling In Bolivia Spearheaded By Baltic Firm - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:03 PM

An information campaign in Bolivian media about Russia's alleged meddling in the internal affairs of the protest-hit country has been spearheaded by a Baltic company for clearly provocative purposes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) An information campaign in Bolivian media about Russia's alleged meddling in the internal affairs of the protest-hit country has been spearheaded by a Baltic company for clearly provocative purposes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We have taken note of Bolivian media republishing speculations about another act of Russian 'interference,' this time allegedly in Bolivia. Like in all previous cases, the accusations are absolutely unsubstantiated, they are groundless," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, the original source of these allegations was a company registered in one of Baltic nations, which "publishes 'hit job' articles of targeted anti-Russian orientation funded by foreign sponsors." The company, she went on, is trying to portray itself as Russian media, to which it does not belong.

"We strongly reject such insinuations, consider them a provocation and the very example of fake news, which everyone is fighting," Zakharova said.

She added that Russia was indeed closely monitoring the situation around Bolivia.

Protests in Bolivia broke out in the aftermath of the October 20 presidential election after the authorities announced that incumbent leader Evo Morales had won in the first round. The opposition has disputed the results and criticized the vote-counting process, citing the alleged lack of transparency.

The protests have quickly morphed into public unrest. On October 22, the opposition in Santa Cruz, the nation's economic hub, began an open-ended strike to force Morales out. The rallies have spread to other regions.

Morales has described the protests as an attempted coup, staged by the right-wing opposition.

