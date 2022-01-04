Hochul to Propose Term Limits for Future New York Governors - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) New York Governor Kathy Hochul is planning to propose establishing a limit of two four-years terms for governors as well as other elected officials statewide, the New York Times reported on Monday citing unnamed officials.

The proposal will require approval from both the state legislature and voters and can significantly curb the power of the governor's office in the of New York, which remains one of a dozen US states without such term limits, the report said.

The proposed term limits would also apply to the lieutenant governor, attorney general and the comptroller, the report said.

Moreover, Hochul's proposal includes a provision that would bar any elected official from receiving outside income, except when such income comes from teaching, the report added.

Hochul is expected to announce the proposal during her first State of the State address on Wednesday, according to the reports.

In August, Kathy Hochul was named New York State Governor after Andrew Cuomo resigned when a months-long investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James found that he sexually harassed nearly a dozen colleagues. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.