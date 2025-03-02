Hockey Icon Wayne Gretzky Faces Backlash In Canada Over Trump Support
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is facing backlash at home over his support for US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to use economic force to make Canada the 51st state.
In recent days, the 64-year-old retired NHL player has faced criticism on social media, boos in Canadian pubs when he appeared at a televised Canada-US hockey game and a push to rename a freeway that bears his moniker.
The online petition to rename Wayne Gretzky Drive in Edmonton, Alberta says Canadians feel "betrayed" by his support for Trump.
Known as "The Great One" for his prowess on the ice, Gretzky attended Trump's January inauguration in Washington and was photographed wearing a hat bearing the president's "Make America Great Again" slogan.
As of Saturday, the petition had more than 11,700 signatures.
"I have lost all respect for Gretzky," one person posted on the site.
"Traitor to the Canadian people who made him who he is today," said another.
Canadians have a long history of taking their national hockey team seriously, and Trump's provocative comments about making Canada the 51st US state have raised tensions both on and off the ice.
There were three fights in the first nine seconds of a Canada-US opening matchup at the recent 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, which took place after Trump had threatened to slap punishing tariffs on Canadian imports.
The US national anthem was also booed at the tournament and other NHL games in Canada.
Gretzky, meanwhile, took flak for wearing a blue suit instead of a Team Canada jersey, during his appearance as its honorary captain before the 4 Nations Face-Off final.
Canada won the final 3-2 after losing to the United States in their previous tournament match.
