Hockey Star Logan Couture Says Assaulted in Toronto After Mentioning Trump, Republicans

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) National Hockey League (NHL) star Logan Couture said in a statement that he was assaulted in Toronto after talking about voting for the Republican party in the upcoming US presidential and general elections and mentioning President Donald Trump.

"I spent last night in Toronto Ontario. I talked about voting for the Republican Party and I mentioned Donald Trump by name. I was sucker punched.

Is this really what we are coming to? If you vote you are a villain? Man this world is so wrong," Couture said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Couture clarified that he is a Canadian citizen and cannot vote in the US election, but would support the Republican party if he could.

Couture also said he was amazed that some of commentators were "okay" with the assault.

The United States presidential and general elections are set to be held on November 3.