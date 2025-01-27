Hoffenheim snatch last-gasp draw against Frankfurt

Sinsheim, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A stoppage time strike from Adam Hlozek snatched Hoffenheim a 2-2 home draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, cancelling out a brace from Hugo Ekitike.

A goal in each half from Ekitike had Frankfurt on course to register their best-ever league start of 12 wins in 19 games.

But with the finish line in sight, Andrej Kramaric produced a delightful chip for Hlozek, who slammed home a 95th-minute equaliser.

The point could be crucial for Hoffenheim, who have spent much of the season near the bottom of the table as they hope to stave off a first-ever relegation.

Hoffenheim moved four points clear of the relegation spots.

For Frankfurt, the late draw means they are 11 points off leaders Bayern Munich, but remain five clear of fourth-placed Stuttgart.

A frustrated Ekitike told DAZN: "A game is more than just 90 minutes. We need to stay more focused together -- it's a bit stupid to lose points like this."

Before the match, Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoeller called on Ekitike to step up his game after Omar Marmoush's departure to Manchester City.

After 26 minutes, Ekitike won and converted a penalty to give the visitors the lead.

There was more than a bit of good fortune in the penalty, as Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma was unsighted when he stepped on the Frenchman's calf and removed his boot.

The Bayern Munich-bound Tom Bischof looked to have set up an equaliser for Adam Hlozek after 60 minutes, but the goal was chalked off for a narrow offside.

Hoffenheim did equalise five minutes later and Hlozek played a key role, laying on a perfect cross for Gift Orban to score his first goal since arriving from Lyon earlier in January.

Ekitike put Frankfurt back ahead in the 71st minute, tapping in a Rasmus Kristensen cross for his 11th goal of the season.

When asked about his expanded role in Marmoush's absence, Ekitike said "I just do my job".

"Obviously I have to take responsibility. But at the end of the day if I score two goals but I don't win, I can't be really happy," he added.

Later on Sunday, Morgan Guilavogui scored a double as St Pauli beat Union Berlin 3-0 at home, leapfrogging their defeated opponents into 13th spot.

St Pauli had only scored in one of their eight home games so far this league season, but had no trouble against Union, Guilavogui blasting the opener into the roof of the net after 31 minutes.

The Guinean got his second just after the break, slotting in an inch-perfect Johannes Eggestein pass to put St Pauli in control. Former Norwich City winger Danel Sinani added a third in injury time to seal the result.

Both Pauli and Union finish the round on 20 points, but the Hamburg-based side are ahead on goal difference, thanks mainly to their miserly defence, which has conceded the second-fewest goals in the league.