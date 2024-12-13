Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Barcelona wrapped up the last quarter-final berth in the Women's Champions League on Thursday as Ewa Pajor netted twice in a 3-0 victory over Hammarby in Sweden.

The three-time European champions were effectively already through before kick-off, leading Hammarby by six points in Group D with two games to spare and with an all but insurmountable head-to-head record after thrashing the Swedes 9-0 in October.

But a fourth straight Champions League win since an opening loss to Manchester City mathematically confirmed Barca's place in the last eight, joining City, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Lyon and Wolfsburg in progressing through the group stage.

"It feels amazing," Barcelona's Swedish international Fridolina Rolfo told uefa.com.

"I'm really happy that we're here on Swedish soil and performing like this, winning away.

"It feels great, I'm happy to be back seeing my friends and family, and playing here in Sweden.

"

Polish star Pajor pounced on some slack defending to slot in a seventh-minute opener.

She doubled the visitors' lead five minutes before the break after a corner was completely missed by several defenders and Hammarby goalkeeper Anna Tamminen.

Women's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati completed the scoring with 10 minutes remaining with a deflected strike that dribbled past Tamminen.

Group leaders Man City maintained their three-point advantage over Barca ahead of their clash at the Olympic Stadium next week with a 2-0 win against St Poelten.

However, City captain Alex Greenwood was stretchered off with an apparent knee injury.

Earlier, Arsenal kept alive their hopes of snatching top spot off Bayern in Group C thanks to a 3-1 win at Valerenga in which England striker Alessia Russo scored a brace.

Bayern stayed one point ahead of the Gunners before their meeting in London by thumping Juventus 4-0.