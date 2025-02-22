Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Women's Nations League holders Spain kicked off the new edition by fighting back to snatch a thrilling 3-2 win over Belgium on Friday in Group A3.

Mariam Toloba gave Belgium a surprise early lead against the 2023 World Cup winners in Valencia and Tessa Wullaert struck a second in the 72nd minute.

Spain, who will be among the favourites at Euro 2025 this summer, where they will face Belgium again, pulled a goal back through Claudia Pina to spark their comeback.

Lucia Garcia levelled in stoppage time and Benfica's Cristina Martin Prieto blasted home with virtually the final touch of the game to complete the job.

England face Portugal in the other match in the group later Friday, before playing Spain at Wembley next week.

"I'm very happy, the group deserved it. We had to get the three points here," said Martin-Prieto, who was a late call-up after Amaiur Sarriegi was injured.

"We knew they could be fast, they had fast players. The team did not stop trying.

"We knew that when one went in, more would follow and that's what happened."

Spain were without injured two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, as well as World Cup star Jenni Hermoso, whom coach Montse Tome did not call up.

The 34-year-old won her sexual assault case against disgraced former Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales this week.

Belgium coach Elisabet Gunnarsdottir was taking charge of her first match at the helm, in which she could not have asked for a tougher challenge.

In Euro 2025 qualifying last year Spain thumped Belgium 9-0 across the two games.

Although Spain had far more of the ball, they created little danger in the first half and it was Belgium who took the lead.

Barcelona centre-back Irene Paredes's poor clearance fell to Toloba, who made no mistake with her clinical finish in the box.

Youngster Vicky Lopez hit the crossbar for Spain before Belgium lost defender Saar Janssen to a knee injury midway through the first half.

Real Madrid striker Alba Redondo wasted Spain's best chance of the first half, firing too close to Belgium goalkeeper Nicky Evrard when well-placed.

She missed again by firing wide in the second half among other occasions squandered by the hosts, before Wullaert broke free to strike the second on the counter-attack.

Pina pulled Spain back into the game with a fine individual goal, finished from the edge of the box.

Garcia equalised for the world champions in stoppage time, rolling home from Salma Paralluelo's low cross.

Spain snatched victory in the 96th minute after a spell of pinball in the area, with Martin-Prieto in the right place at the right time to smash home from close range.