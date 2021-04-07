UrduPoint.com
Holding Of Ministerial-Level Talks Not Discussed At Vienna JCPOA Meeting - Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:37 AM

Participants of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or simply the Iran nuclear deal, did not discuss the possibility of holding a meeting at the ministerial level, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the JCPOA Joint Commission held an in-person meeting in the Austrian capital in a bid to revive the crumbling agreement. The talks were attended by senior foreign policy officials representing China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"There was no mention of the ministerial meeting.

Most likely, the need for the ministers to meet will arise later, when we get closer to achieving a common goal, when the conditions are right and when there will be an impulse required at the ministerial level," Ulyanov told reporters.

The JCPOA meeting the latest bid to break the deadlock in the talks on the 2015 nuclear agreement took place as time is running out for the participants to save the deal. One of the reasons is the approaching May deadline of a temporary agreement reached by the International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran in February that allows the watchdog to monitor the country's nuclear program.

