Holding Referendums In Donbas Difficult Under Current Conditions - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Holding referendums in Donbas republics on joining Russia is difficult under current conditions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that it is necessary to ensure their security first.

"Of course, when security is not fully ensured, and we see that the Ukrainian military and Ukrainian nationalists continue to strike at civilian targets in these territories, and so on, of course, in these conditions, it is hardly possible to talk about (referendums), this requires the desire and decision of the people themselves and it is necessary to create conditions," Peskov told a briefing.

