Holding Roundtable of World Leaders Would Be Good Idea - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on Thursday in favor of holding a roundtable of world leaders, noting that a meeting of UN Security Councilor leaders currently has priority.

"About the idea of a roundtable, it is a good idea, but, you know, we need at first to implement another proposal of ours, specifically for the leaders of the permanent UN Security Council member countries to gather to discuss issues that concern all of the humanity," Putin said at an annual press conference.