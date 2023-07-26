UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) There is no reason for Russia's fertilizers to be held in European ports, it is hijacking and playing with human lives, Eritrean Permanent Representative at the UN Sophia Tesfamariam told Sputnik.

"It's politicized. There's no reason for holding it," Tesfamariam said when asked about some 262,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizer Moscow says is stuck in European ports. "It's hijacking.

It's almost like playing with people's lives."

Tesfamariam said the fertilizer is especially important for larger countries like Ethiopia, Nigeria, Mali, and Sudan, that need to feed big populations. Tesfamariam said the West has campaigns to feed people in Africa while blocking grain that can help Africans feed themselves.

"So I think at some point, they have to do some... introspection," Tesfamariam said. "Actions speak louder than words."