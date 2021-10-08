Holdout Hungary signs up to global tax reform deal

(@FahadShabbir)

Hungary said Friday it was signing up to a 15 percent global minimum tax rate on multinational firms, becoming the last in the European Union to do so

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Hungary said Friday it was signing up to a 15 percent global minimum tax rate on multinational firms, becoming the last in the European Union to do so.

"A compromise has come about that we are able to join wholeheartedly," Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said. "Hungary will be able to collect the global tax using a targeted solution."