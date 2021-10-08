UrduPoint.com

Holdout Hungary Signs Up To Global Tax Reform Deal

Fri 08th October 2021

Holdout Hungary signs up to global tax reform deal

Hungary said Friday it was signing up to a 15 percent global minimum tax rate on multinational firms, becoming the last in the European Union to do so

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Hungary said Friday it was signing up to a 15 percent global minimum tax rate on multinational firms, becoming the last in the European Union to do so.

"A compromise has come about that we are able to join wholeheartedly," Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said. "Hungary will be able to collect the global tax using a targeted solution."

