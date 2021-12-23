Holiday Travel Through US Airports Exceeds 2019 Levels - Transportation Security Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) US airports screened more passengers for the holiday season this week than during the same period in 2019, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data revealed on Thursday, suggesting a recovery in air travel from the lows of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

TSA checkpoint travel data showed US airports screened 2,081,297 passengers on December 22 this year versus 1,937,235 on December 22, 2019. A year ago, 1,191,123 people went through US airport checkpoints amid a breakout in the coronavirus Delta variant.

This year, air travel for the holidays has risen above pre-pandemic levels, suggesting more confidence among travelers amid a variety of treatments available for the novel coronavirus disease and the early information that the new Omicron variant is more contagious but significantly less lethal.

The increased numbers of air travelers came as major US cities and sports leagues attempted in recent weeks to control the increase in coronavirus cases. Cities such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles have reintroduced restrictions to stem the growth of the Omicron variant while sports leagues have postponed or canceled meets due to outbreaks among players.