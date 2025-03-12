Holland says Yokohama ready for Saudis in Asian Champions League

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Yokohama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Steve Holland said his Yokohama F-Marinos side were ready to take on Saudi Arabia's stars in the Asian Champions League after qualifying for the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Yokohama beat Shanghai Port 4-1 in the second leg of their last 16 tie to cruise to a 5-1 aggregate win and book their place in the competition's final tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi teams have spent big in bringing in international Names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and they have dominated the AFC Champions League Elite west zone so far this season.

But Holland said Yokohama had reason to be confident after finishing as runners-up last season and are ready to test themselves against the best of the west.

"Can we beat the teams from the west? That remains to be seen but I think the team is going in a good direction," said Holland, whose previous job was assistant to Gareth Southgate with England.

"They have belief and confidence and also because of their disappointment last season, they will be very motivated. Let's see."

The Champions League becomes a mini-tournament from the quarter-finals onwards, with all games being played over 11 days in Jeddah.

East and west teams play each other for the first time in the competition.

Yokohama led Shanghai 1-0 from the first leg in China and they put themselves further in front with two goals in the opening half hour of the return fixture.

Shanghai pulled one back but Yokohama scored again before half-time before adding another after the break.

"Very happy with the performance, very happy with the result and very happy that the players get the chance to participate in a very exciting knock-out tournament in Saudi," said Holland.

"I'm very happy because they deserve that."

- Early setback for Shanghai -

The two teams were facing each other for the third time in the space of a month, with Yokohama coming out on top each time.

The home side made a dream start on a drizzly evening in Japan when a Shanghai defensive mix-up set up Daiya Tono for the opening goal just over a minute after kick-off.

"We spoke about trying to be brave here and be aggressive and press high, and after one minute we concede a goal and the night becomes so much harder," said Shanghai's Australian coach Kevin Muscat.

Tono hit the post soon after as Yokohama kept up the pressure and Anderson Lopes doubled their lead a minute short of the half-hour mark.

Shanghai gave themselves a chance when Brazilian Leonardo turned home a flick-on from captain Li Ang to pull one back.

But Yan Matheus restored Yokohama's cushion with their third goal minutes from half-time after another quick break forward.

Lopes hit his second goal 10 minutes after the break after Kodjo Aziangbe had thumped the post.

It was the top-scoring Brazilian's ninth goal of the competition.

"I'm very happy that we are going to Saudi Arabia," said Lopes.

"It was tough last year when we lost in the final, but now I think we have a chance to win a title that we haven't won before."